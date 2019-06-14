  • search
    UNIRAJ Result 2019 declared, how to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Jaipur, June 14: The UNIRAJ Result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    The university has published the results only for those candidates who appeared for the annual undergraduate exams that were held in March and April this year. The university has also released the UG results 2019 for B.Sc Part 2 and Part 3, B.Sc Home Science Part 1,2 and 3 B.Com Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 (Hons and Pass), earlier this month.

    Meanwhile the last date to apply for the UG courses has also been extended. The deadline for the admission has been extended until Friday, today. The results are available on uniraj.ac.in.

    How to check UNIRAJ Result 2019:

    • Go to uniraj.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

