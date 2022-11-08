Keep youself updated with latestJaipur News
To marry her love, Rajasthan teacher changes gender
Jaipur
Jaipur, Nov 08: Love, they say, can move mountains and a physical education teacher in Rajasthan, underwent a gender-affirming surgery in order to marry her student, Kalpana Fouzdar on Sunday.
The teacher now identified as Aarav Kuntal fell in love with a student Kalpana Fouzdar, underwent a sex change operation to marry her, as per media reports.
"Everything is fair in love and that is why I changed my gender," says Aarav.
"I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019," says Aarav Kuntal, teacher who changed his gender.
Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 22:00 [IST]