RUHS Pharmacy Merit List 2019 to be declared soon, how to download

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Aug 12: The RUHS Pharmacy Merit List 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Those students whose name appear in the merit list will be eligible for admission to the Pharmacy courses at various colleges under the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur.

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Act, 2005" (Act No. 1 of 2005)" on February 25 of the year. The University aims to disseminate and advance knowledge in medical and health sciences and provides academic and research facilities in various streams to the students studying in various Government Colleges (Medical, Dental, Nursing, Pharmacy & Paramedical) and private colleges/institutions affiliated to this University. The merit list once released will be available on ruhsraj.org.

How to download RUHUS Pharmacy Merit List 2019:

Go to ruhsraj.org

Click on RUHS Pharmacy List 2019

On the next page click on merit list

The list will appear on the screen

View merit list

Download merit list

Take a printout