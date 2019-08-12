  • search
    RUHS Pharmacy Merit List 2019 to be declared soon, how to download

    Jaipur, Aug 12: The RUHS Pharmacy Merit List 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Those students whose name appear in the merit list will be eligible for admission to the Pharmacy courses at various colleges under the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur.

    The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Act, 2005" (Act No. 1 of 2005)" on February 25 of the year. The University aims to disseminate and advance knowledge in medical and health sciences and provides academic and research facilities in various streams to the students studying in various Government Colleges (Medical, Dental, Nursing, Pharmacy & Paramedical) and private colleges/institutions affiliated to this University. The merit list once released will be available on ruhsraj.org.

    How to download RUHUS Pharmacy Merit List 2019:

    • Go to ruhsraj.org
    • Click on RUHS Pharmacy List 2019
    • On the next page click on merit list
    • The list will appear on the screen
    • View merit list
    • Download merit list
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 7:58 [IST]
