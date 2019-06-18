  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RSOS 10th results 2019 delayed, check expected date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jaipur, June 18: The RSOS 10th results 2019 has been delayed. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results are now expected to be declared today. The results would be published only in the online format. Students must note that the website could be slow when the results are declared as there would be a very heavy load on the servers. The results once declared will be available on education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

    RSOS 10th results 2019 delayed, check expected date

    How to check RSOS 10th Results 2019:

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 7:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue