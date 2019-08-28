RSMSSB LDS Phase II exam 2019 exam dates

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Aug 28: The RSMSSB LDS Phase II exam 2019 will be held next month. More details are available on the official website.

Those who have qualified for the Phase II exam will be able to download their admit cards. The exam will comprise typing and skill test in English and Hindi. The exam will be conducted online.

The exam will be conducted from September 3 to September 6 2019. Candidates must carry with them their admit card, a photo identity proof, recent colour photograph (2.5 cmX2.5 cm) and a blue ball pen with transparent body. The admit card once released will be available on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.