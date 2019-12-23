  • search
    RPSC School Lecturer Exams date announced

    Jaipur, Dec 23: The RPSC School Lecturer Exams will be held soon. More details are available on the official website.

    The exams would be held between January 3 and 13 2020. The state government after hearing the arguments of both sides on whether to extent the date of recruitment or not has decided to conduct the exams on time in view of the shortage teachers in schools, Govind Singh Dotasra, education minister of the state said.

    There would be two papers in the written exam- General Knowledge, Sanskrit, Hindi, Rajastthani, Political Science, Biology, Economics, Public administration and Physics, English, Commerce and Agriculture, Mathematics, Drawing, Home Science and Punjabi.

    rajasthan examination

    Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 6:52 [IST]
