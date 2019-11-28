RPSC Main Exam Admit Card for Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2018 direct link

New Delhi, Nov 28: The RPSC Main Exam Admit Card for Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The main exam will be held from December 3 to December 5 in two sessions. The admit card has been released for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical) Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018.

It may be recalled that the Rajasthan Public Services Commission had announced the Engineer recruitment in April 2018. A total of 916 vacancies have been announced and the prelims were conducted in December 2018 and the result was released in August.

Those candidates appearing for the exam must bring along with them an original photo identity proof along with their admit card to the exam centre. The admit card is available on http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailsservlet.

Direct link to download RPSC Main Exam Admit Card for Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2018: http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailsservlet