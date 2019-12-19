  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RPSC JLO admit card 2019 released: Date of exam confirmed

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 19: The RPSC JLO admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card for the Junior Legal Officer was released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. The exam will be held on December 26 and 27 2019 at Ajmer. The exam would be held in two sessions, morning and afternoon on both days.

    RPSC JLO admit card 2019 released: Date of exam confirmed

    There are in all 156 posts available of Junior Legal Officer. The applications were invited in September and the same was closed in October. The admit cards available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan admit card public service commission

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 8:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue