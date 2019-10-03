  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RPSC assistant engineer competitive exam 2018 date, exam pattern

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 03: The RPSC assistant engineer competitive exam 2018 dates have been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The exam will be held between October 9 and 11 2019. Those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the main exam.

    RPSC assistant engineer competitive exam 2018 date, exam pattern

    The candidate would have to compulsorily appear for Hindi and social aspects of engineering with 100 marks. Each optional subjects would have two papers. The time allowed for each paper is 3 hours.

    The candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks in the written test of the main exam will have to appear for the interview round.

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan examination

    Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 7:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue