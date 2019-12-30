RPSC Admit Card for School Lecturer Grade released

  • search
    Jaipur, Dec 30: The RPSC Admit Card for School Lecturer Grade I has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The RPSC had announced a total of 5,000 teacher posts for various subjects. It may be recalled that the commission had recently faced protests over the exam dates.

      The government had however urged the candidates to stop protesting and said that after consultations with the sub-committee it was decided to hold the exam as per schedule as there were many vacancies. The exams would be held between January 3 and January 13, 2020.

      Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 8:07 [IST]
