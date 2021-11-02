REET Result 2021 declared: Check list of toppers

For safekeeping: Congress alliance candidates flown to Jaipur ahead of May 2 counting

Jaipur, Nov 02: The REET Result 2021 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared for the candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers.

In the level 1 exam, the toppers are Ajay Vaishnav Bairagi of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur. Both secured 148 marks in the exam. In the level 2, irat Singh of Sriganganagar, Surbhi Parikh of Bikaner, and Nibaram of Rajsamand secured the top position.

The REET 2021 exams were held on September 26 following all COVID-19 safety norms. The exams were held to recruit 31,000 grade 3 teachers in the state. The exams were held in 3,993 exam centres across 33 districts in Rajasthan.

16 lakh candidates appear for the exam. The answer key was released on October 26 2021. The results are available on reetbser21.com.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 11:47 [IST]