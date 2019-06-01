  • search
    Jaipur, June 01: The RBSE 10th Result 2019 is yet to be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    In 2018, 79.86 per cent of the candidates had passed the examination. There are reports that the board is making attempts to declare the results today. The preliminary preparations for the declaration of the results are complete. It was expected that the results would be declared on Friday. Now there are reports suggesting that the results would be declared over the weekend.

    RBSE 10th Result 2019 date: Will it be declared today

    Last year the results were declared on June 11 2018.

    It may be recalled that the RBSE Class 12 results for the arts, commerce and science streams had been declared between May 12 and May 22 2019. 92.88 per cent had passed in the Science stream, while for Commerce it was 91.46 per cent. 88 per cent had passed in the Arts stream. The results once declared will be available on rajresults.nic.in.

    How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2019:

    • Go to rajresults.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 9:46 [IST]
