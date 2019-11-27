  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan woman given triple talaq by husband, gangraped by in-laws hours later

    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, Nov 27: A woman has alleged that she was raped by her father-in-law and another relative, while her husband pronounced 'talaq' to her thrice, all in the same day.

    Rajasthan woman given triple talaq by husband, gangraped by in-laws hours later

    According to an FIR registered at the women police station of Bhiwadi on Monday, the woman, aged around 25 years, claimed that she was given instant divorce by her husband by uttering 'talaq' thrice on last Friday.

    That day itself, when she objected to triple talaq, her father-in-law and his brother allegedly raped her while her brother-in-law beat her up, the police said. "The husband has been booked for giving triple talaq, brother-in-law for beating her, the father-in-law and the other relative for gang-rape.

    Investigation into the matter is on," the police said, adding no arrest has been so far. In the same police station, another case related with triple talaq was registered on direction of a local court on Tuesday.

    "The woman has alleged that her husband has give her triple talaq over phone on 17 November. She has also named her father-in-law, mother-in-law and other relatives of the husband in the FIR," the police said.

    They have booked under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan woman gangraped

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue