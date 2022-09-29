Rajasthan REET 2022 result declared at reetbser2022.in: How to check your scorecard

Rajasthan: Robbers fled away with ATM machine having over Rs 12 lakh cash

Jaipur

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Sep 29: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the result of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 today. Candidates can check official website reetbser2022.in. The REET 2022 was conducted nationwide by BSER between July 23-24, 2022.

Candidates should make sure you score more than qualifying marks in order to be eligible for the post of teacher in State Government or Private Schools.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had earlier released the preliminary answer key on August 18, 2022. Aspirants were also given an opportunity to raise objections till August 25, 2022.

The examination had 2 levels - Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary. Nearly 16 lakh candidates appeared for the REET exam across the country.

REET 2022 Answer Key: Where to check

REET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates who wish to become teachers for Classes 1 to 8.

REET 2022 results: How to check REET 2022 result

Visit the official website of REET, reetbser2022.in.

On homepage, click on REET 2022 Result link

Login by providing the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a copy for future reference

Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 18:40 [IST]