Rajasthan: Man killed by wife, her lover in Kota, 2 arrested

Kota (Raj), Aug 11: A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in his sleep allegedly by his wife and her lover in Rajasthan's Kota city, police said on Sunday. To cover up the crime, the victim's wife called the police control room on Saturday to report that three unidentified men entered the house, snatched her mangalsutra and robbed Rs 18,000 in cash, Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav said.

When her husband resisted, they killed him, she told the police. The SP said that during investigation, police noticed contradictions in the statement given by the woman and her younger sister, following which they were interrogated.

During the questioning, the woman confessed to have killed her husband along with her lover while her 14-year-old sister was present in the room when the crime was being committed, he said, adding on their instance, the woman's lover, Om Prakash, was arrested from Baran district.

The woman and the victim, who used to work as a salesman, got married 10 years ago and they have two children. The man had come to know that his wife was having an extra-marital affair, following which he imposed a number of restricts on her, police said.

Enraged by this, the woman and her lover killed the man with a knife, they said, adding the duo has been arrested and the woman's minor sister has been detained.

