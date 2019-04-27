  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan: Labourer dies of heat wave in Kota

    By PTI
    |

    Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 27: A labourer allegedly died of scorching heat wave in a village of the district Sunday, police said. Shatilal Meena (45) fainted while working in the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) muster roll in Kheyawada village, SHO Budhadeet police station Amarnath Kalbailia said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO added. The exact reason of the death will be ascertained after post-mortem, he said.

    Though, prime facie, the labourer most likely died because of the heat wave conditions in the region, he added. The body has been handed over to the family, the SHO said. A case has been registered under section 174 (investigation of unnatural deaths) of CrPc and investigation is underway, he said.

    [31 dead as rain, strong winds, storm hit Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat]

    The Kota region of the state is experiencing extreme heat conditions with the maximum temperature settling at 43.5 degrees Celsius and minimum 29.4 degree Celsius on Friday, the hottest this season so far. The district administration has amended the timings of MNREGA muster roll from 6 am to 1 pm in view of rising temperature, an official said.

    PTI

    Jaipur Rural Fact Check
    DEMOGRAPHICS
    POPULATION
    27,06,261
    POPULATION
    • RURAL
      82.25%
      RURAL
    • URBAN
      17.75%
      URBAN
    • SC
      15.13%
      SC
    • ST
      8.83%
      ST
    + More Details

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan jaipur kota death

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue