Rajasthan CM expresses grief over pilgrims' death in Gujarat

Jaipur

pti-PTI

Jaipur, Sep 2: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed grief over the death of six pilgrims mowed down by a car while they were walking towards the temple town Ambaji in Gujarat's Arvalli district.

"It is sad to learn about the death of 6 pedestrians going for Ambaji darshan in Gujarat in a painful accident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families," the chief minister tweeted.

Gujarat: Car mows down group of pilgrims in Arvalli district, 6 dead

गुजरात में अंबाजी दर्शन के लिए जा रहे 6 पदयात्रियों की दर्दनाक हादसे में मृत्यु की जानकारी दुखद है। मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं। ईश्वर उन्हें संबल प्रदान करें एवं दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें, सभी घायल श्रद्धालुओं के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 2, 2022

Gehlot also wished a speedy recovery of the seven people injured. The accident took place around 6 am on a road connecting Arvalli with adjoining Banaskantha district, where the famous Ambaji temple is situated.