    Rajasthan CM expresses grief over pilgrims' death in Gujarat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Sep 2: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed grief over the death of six pilgrims mowed down by a car while they were walking towards the temple town Ambaji in Gujarat's Arvalli district.

    "It is sad to learn about the death of 6 pedestrians going for Ambaji darshan in Gujarat in a painful accident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families," the chief minister tweeted.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

    Gujarat: Car mows down group of pilgrims in Arvalli district, 6 dead

    Gehlot also wished a speedy recovery of the seven people injured. The accident took place around 6 am on a road connecting Arvalli with adjoining Banaskantha district, where the famous Ambaji temple is situated.

