YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rajasthan: BJP stages massive protest in Jaipur over lumpy skin disease

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Sep 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday held a massive protest demonstration in Jaipur over the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) that has killed over 57,000 cattle in Rajasthan and affected another 11 lakh.

    Rajasthan: BJP stages massive protest in Jaipur over lumpy skin disease
    BJP protests Lumpy Skin Disease

    BJP workers clashed with the police, breaking barricades and raising slogans after they were prevented from marching to the state assembly.

    Milk collection in Rajasthan reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day due to lumpy skin diseaseMilk collection in Rajasthan reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day due to lumpy skin disease

    As the number of lumpy skin diseases grows, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that the central government declare lumpy disease as a national calamity.

    On Monday, a BJP leader brought a cow outside the state assembly premises to draw the state government's attention towards the lumpy skin disease.

    Holding a stick in his hand, the MLA told reporters that cows are suffering from lumpy skin disease but the state government is in a deep slumber.

    Comments

    More jaipur News  

    Read more about:

    bjp jaipur disease politics

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 14:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X