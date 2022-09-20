Rajasthan: BJP stages massive protest in Jaipur over lumpy skin disease
Jaipur, Sep 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday held a massive protest demonstration in Jaipur over the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) that has killed over 57,000 cattle in Rajasthan and affected another 11 lakh.
BJP workers clashed with the police, breaking barricades and raising slogans after they were prevented from marching to the state assembly.
Milk collection in Rajasthan reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day due to lumpy skin disease
As the number of lumpy skin diseases grows, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that the central government declare lumpy disease as a national calamity.
"गौमाता के सम्मान में भाजपा मैदान में"— BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) September 20, 2022
भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री @DrSatishPoonia ने विशाल धरना प्रदर्शन को संबोधित किया #गाय_बचाओ_गहलोत_सरकार pic.twitter.com/bDAFYUQjmx
On Monday, a BJP leader brought a cow outside the state assembly premises to draw the state government's attention towards the lumpy skin disease.
Holding a stick in his hand, the MLA told reporters that cows are suffering from lumpy skin disease but the state government is in a deep slumber.