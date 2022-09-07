YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rajasthan: 100-day urban employment guarantee scheme to launch on Friday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Sep 7: The Rajasthan government will launch on Friday an ambitious scheme to provide 100 days of employment to needy families in urban areas on the lines of rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA.

    More than 2.25 lakh families have already registered for the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme which was proposed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the state budget this year.

    Rajasthan: 100-day urban employment guarantee scheme to launch on Friday
    Representational Image

    An official said the scheme to be launched on September 9 would cover works like environment protection, water and heritage conservation, garden maintenance, and removing encroachments, illegal sign boards, hoardings, banners etc.

    Rajasthan: Cook arrested for telling students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girlsRajasthan: Cook arrested for telling students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls

    Sanitation, cleanliness and other such works will also be undertaken under the scheme, he said. "People from the age group of 18 to 60 are eligible for the scheme. Interested families will get 100 days of employment.

    The scheme will be implemented in all the urban local bodies from September 9," the local self government department official said. The state government has allocated Rs 800 crore for the scheme. Ministers in charge of districts will launch the scheme in their respective areas. Chief Minister Gehlot recently held a meeting to review the preparations for the implementation of the scheme.

    The ratio of material cost and remuneration cost for getting the work approved and executed of "general nature" will be 25:75, while the ratio will be reversed for the works of "special nature". Details were not immediately available about the works to be kept in these two categories.

    Headmaster, teacher arrested for assaulting student in RajasthanHeadmaster, teacher arrested for assaulting student in Rajasthan

    Payments will be made in the bank accounts of the beneficiary within 15 days. A provision has been made in the scheme to redress complaints and conduct a social audit. The official said the local bodies doing excellent work under the scheme will be awarded by the state government.

    Comments

    More jaipur News  

    Read more about:

    employment rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X