    Man stripped, beaten up over affair in Rajasthan

    Jaipur, Sep 2: A 25-year-old man was allegedly stripped naked, thrashed and his hair chopped off by some locals over an affair with a woman in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

    A purported video of the incident that took place around three days ago surfaced on social media on Thursday.

    Since the man did not register a complaint, police took suo moto cognizance and lodged a case against around six people on Thursday, an official said.

    Station House Officer of Mohangarh Police Station Bhawani Singh said Mukhtiyar Khan was caught by the locals when he had come to meet the woman, who belongs to the same community.

    The mob also set his motorcycle on fire.

    According to primary investigation, the locals had kept an eye on Khan who would come to the area often to meet the woman, police said.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 8:28 [IST]
