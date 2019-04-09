Lok Sabha polls: Rajasthan BJP, Congress spar over manifesto

Jaipur, Apr 09: The state BJP chief Madan Lal Saini on Monday praised his party's election manifesto, saying it was based on 'nation first' concept, even as the Congress criticised it for only focusing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP election manifesto has been prepared with the participation of 6 crore people, it is far-sighted and practical, Saini said in a statement.

He said the party has clearly mentioned that it aims to make India one of the top three economies in the world.

The BJP is committed to nationalism and has zero tolerance policy against terrorism, he said, adding the party is committed to scrapping section 35A and eliminating infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to the BJP's manifesto, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the party has highlighted only Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a vision to prolong his rule.

"Congress focused on people of this country and their issues in its manifesto, where as BJP highlights only PM Modi. Their promise is only Modi ji, their claim is return to power of Modi ji, and their vision is how to prolong the rule of Modi ji. Rest all in the manifesto is fiction," Gehlot tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "BJP Manifesto is a list of unfulfilled promises and for fulfilling those PM Modi requests innumerable number of years to remain in office. Modi's thirst for power and to make false claims to remain in power- that is what their Sankalp is," Gehlot said in another tweet.

The CM said the prime minster spent five years in power without facing a single press conference. "Such phobia about the media in the country's PM is dangerous for democracy," he added.

