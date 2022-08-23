Under stress to leave temple, priest attempts suicide in Jaipur

1.35 crore women to get smartphones by Rajasthan govt

Man throws 11-month-old son into canal due to financial trouble

Indian Air Force chopper makes emergency landing in Rajasthan

Jaipur

oi-PTI

Jaipur, Aug 23: A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in a farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag on Tuesday, police said.

Its crew members are safe, they said.

Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning."

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya

"The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. It's crew members are safe," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 12:18 [IST]