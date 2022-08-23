YouTube
    Indian Air Force chopper makes emergency landing in Rajasthan

    Jaipur, Aug 23: A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in a farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag on Tuesday, police said.

    Its crew members are safe, they said.

    Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning."

    "The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. It's crew members are safe," he said.

      

    

    indian air force emergency landing helicopter rajasthan technical snag

    Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 12:18 [IST]
    
    X