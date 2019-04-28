In Rajasthan, Driver reverses train for 1 km to save man's life

  • search
    Jaipur, Apr 28: A train driver, in a bid to save the life of a man, reversed the train for about a 1 kilometre on the Kota-Bina stretch in Rajasthan.

    The incident took place on the Kota-bina stretch around 4pm on Friday when a 32-year-old man, Rajendra, who was mentally ill, jumped from the train and in order to save Verma, his brother Vinod also jumped from the train.

    Representational Image

    It is learnt that the the loco-pilot, whose name was not known, reversed the train for about a kilometre so that the injured passenger, who had fallen from the train, could be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    As soon as the passengers came to know about the incident, someone pulled the chain and the man's relatives called for an ambulance. However, the ambulance was not able to reach the destination as the way was blocked by the train.

    According to senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) of Kota region Vijay Prakash, as quoted by The Hindustan Times, "As there was no path for ambulance to enter the point where the train had stopped, the loco-pilot reversed the train for about one kilometre so that the injured passenger, who fell from the train, could be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment."

    Both the men were taken to Baran hospital where they were given treatment.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 15:48 [IST]
