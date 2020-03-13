Direct links to download RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2020

  • search
    Jaipur, Mar 13: The RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The answer key has been released for the Group A School Lecturer Exam. The answer keys have been released for the GK, Hindi, Sanskrit and Rajasthani papers. The exams were held on January 3 and 4.

    Objections for the same may be raised from March 17 to March 19 2020. The answer key is available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Direct links to check RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2020:

    12/03/2020 - Answer Key for RAJASTHANI(GROUP-A)School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

    12/03/2020 - Answer Key for SANSKRIT(GROUP-A)School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

    12/03/2020 - Answer Key for HINDI(GROUP-A)School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

    12/03/2020 - Answer Key for G.K(GROUP-A)School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 8:41 [IST]
