Direct links to download RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2020

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Mar 13: The RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The answer key has been released for the Group A School Lecturer Exam. The answer keys have been released for the GK, Hindi, Sanskrit and Rajasthani papers. The exams were held on January 3 and 4.

Objections for the same may be raised from March 17 to March 19 2020. The answer key is available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

