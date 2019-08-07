BSTC allotment result 2019 date and website to check

  • search
    Jaipur, Aug 07: The BSTC allotment result 2019 will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The revised counselling schedule states that the authority would release the Pre D.EI.Ed Counselling result and first seat allotment list today.

    As per the schedule the Rajasthan Pre-D.EI.Ed allotment would start on August 1 and the deposit allotment fee date is between August 2 to August 5 2015. The BSTC counselling registration for admission for pre-diploma in elementary education was held from July 5 to July 12. The result once declared will be available on bstc2019.org.

    How to check BSTC allotment result 2019:

    • Go to bstc2019.org
    • Click on the allotment list
    • Enter required details
    • View allotment list
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 16:52 [IST]
