BSNL Recruitment 2022: 34 vacancies available; Check for details

    New Delhi, Nov 10: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL), Rajasthan Circle has released a notification for Recruitment to Graduate (Technical / Non Technical) & Diploma Apprentice Positions.

    Interested candidates can apply for the Apprentice (technical, non-technical) posts on the official website through an online application form.

    Let's have a look at the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, salary, and more.

    Important dates:

    • Starting Date of Online Application: 31.11.2022
    • Last Date of Online Application: 15.11.2022

    Vacancy details

    • Apprentice No. of posts: 34

    Salary / Stipend for BSNL Graduate (Technical / Non Technical) & Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022
    Monthly Rs 9,000/- will be payable to selected candidates as Graduate (Technical / Non Technical) apprentice and ₹ 8,000/- will be payable to Diploma Apprentice in the Rajasthan Circle of BSNL.

    BSNL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

    • The upper Age limit for BSNL Graduate & Diploma Apprentice is 25 years.
    • Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years of OBC candidates is as per government provisions/rules

    BSNL Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

    • Certificate/degree of diploma, graduation, or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institute/board.
    • Candidates who have already undergone or are currently undergoing apprenticeship and/ or having one year or more experience are not eligible to apply

    How to apply for the post?

    • Login with your Email/Mobile No./ User ID and Password on https://www.bsnl.co.in
    • Click Establishment Request Menu
    • Go to 'Find Establishment'
    • Upload your Resume and required credentials
    • Search BSNL Rajasthan
    • Click on 'Apply'

    Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 16:10 [IST]
