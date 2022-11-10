BSNL Recruitment 2022: 34 vacancies available; Check for details

RSMSSB CHO Recruitment: Check vacancy, eligibility and how to apply

Jaipur

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 10: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL), Rajasthan Circle has released a notification for Recruitment to Graduate (Technical / Non Technical) & Diploma Apprentice Positions.

Interested candidates can apply for the Apprentice (technical, non-technical) posts on the official website through an online application form.

Let's have a look at the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, salary, and more.

Important dates:

Starting Date of Online Application: 31.11.2022

Last Date of Online Application: 15.11.2022

Vacancy details

Apprentice No. of posts: 34

Salary / Stipend for BSNL Graduate (Technical / Non Technical) & Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Monthly Rs 9,000/- will be payable to selected candidates as Graduate (Technical / Non Technical) apprentice and ₹ 8,000/- will be payable to Diploma Apprentice in the Rajasthan Circle of BSNL.

BSNL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The upper Age limit for BSNL Graduate & Diploma Apprentice is 25 years.

Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years of OBC candidates is as per government provisions/rules

BSNL Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Certificate/degree of diploma, graduation, or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institute/board.

Candidates who have already undergone or are currently undergoing apprenticeship and/ or having one year or more experience are not eligible to apply

How to apply for the post?

Login with your Email/Mobile No./ User ID and Password on https://www.bsnl.co.in

Click Establishment Request Menu

Go to 'Find Establishment'

Upload your Resume and required credentials

Search BSNL Rajasthan

Click on 'Apply'

Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 16:10 [IST]