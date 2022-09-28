Ajmer: 4 teenagers drown in a pond

Lumpy virus problem more serious in Rajasthan, says union min Sanjeev Balyan

Jaipur, Sep 28: Four teenagers drowned in a pond while taking a bath in Ajmer district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Bhadsuri Sarhad village under Pisangan police station limits on Tuesday.

The teenagers had gone to take a bath in the pond after grazing their livestock, the police said.

Their bodies were recovered following a late-night search operation and handed over to their family members after post mortem, Ajmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Chunaram Jat said.

The deceased were identified as Tejaram, Bhojram, Sonu and Godaram, all aged between 13 and 15 years.

Pisangan Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Priyanka Badgurjar said the incident happened in Kasturi gram panchayat. The teenagers' family members informed the police when they did not return till late evening.

She added that the rescue operation was carried out on the basis of clothes and slippers found near the pond and information from local villagers.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 13:40 [IST]