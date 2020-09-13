Xi Jinping's aggressive moves against India 'unexpectedly flopped': Report

International

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Sep 13: Describing Xi Jinping as the "architect" of recent aggressive moves against India, a leading US magazine has reported that the Chinese President has risked his future with the high-profile incursions into Indian territory that unexpectedly flopped" in the face of ferocious fightback by the Indian Army.

Xi, 67, already roiling the Communist Party with a "rectification" campaign and mass persecution of foes, will launch "another brutal purge" following the Chinese army''s failures on the Indian border, the Newsweek said in an opinion piece.

Domestic air travel recovers in Wuhan, China

Unfortunately for Xi, he is the "architect" of these aggressive moves into India and his People''s Liberation Army (PLA) has unexpectedly flopped. The Chinese army''s failures on the Indian border will have consequences, it said, adding that the recent developments give Xi an excuse to pick up the pace of replacing adversaries in the armed forces with loyal elements.

"More important, the failures motivate China''s aggressive ruler- who as chairman of the Party''s Central Military Commission, is the leader of the People''s Liberation Army (PLA) and the ruling Communist Party of China - to launch another offensive against Indian positions, the magazine, in an opinion piece, warned.