YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Caught on camera: Xi Jinping confronts Justin Trudeau at G20 meet over 'media leaks'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bali, Nov 16: Chinese President Xi Jinping confronted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for leaking their discussions at the G20 summit to the media, terming it as "inapproporiate".

    The tough talk between Chinese President Xi and PM Trudeau at the G20 today was captured on camera.

    File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
    File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    "Everything we said has been leaked to the papers, that's not appropriate," Xi says, adding, "that's not the way the conversation was conducted", The Globe And Mail reported.

    "If you are sincere, we should communicate with each other in a respectful manner, otherwise it will be hard to say what the result will be like," Xi added.

    PM Modi, Xi Jinping greet each other at G-20 dinner in first meet after Galwan clashPM Modi, Xi Jinping greet each other at G-20 dinner in first meet after Galwan clash

    However, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was seen standing his ground during a chat with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    "In Canada, we believe in free, and open, and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we will disagree on," he said.

    Asked about this exchange, Trudeau said "not every conversation is going to be easy but it's extremely important we stand up for the things that are important to Canadians."

    Trudeau had raised concerns about Chinese interference in Canadian elections.

    Comments

    More XI JINPING News  

    Read more about:

    xi jinping justin trudeau g20 summit

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X