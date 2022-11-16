PM Modi, Xi Jinping greet each other at G-20 dinner in first meet after Galwan clash

Caught on camera: Xi Jinping confronts Justin Trudeau at G20 meet over 'media leaks'

International

oi-Deepika S

Bali, Nov 16: Chinese President Xi Jinping confronted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for leaking their discussions at the G20 summit to the media, terming it as "inapproporiate".

The tough talk between Chinese President Xi and PM Trudeau at the G20 today was captured on camera.

"Everything we said has been leaked to the papers, that's not appropriate," Xi says, adding, "that's not the way the conversation was conducted", The Globe And Mail reported.

"If you are sincere, we should communicate with each other in a respectful manner, otherwise it will be hard to say what the result will be like," Xi added.

The Cdn Pool cam captured a tough talk between Chinese President Xi & PM Trudeau at the G20 today. In it, Xi express his displeasure that everything discussed yesterday “has been leaked to the paper(s), that’s not appropriate… & that’s not the way the conversation was conducted” pic.twitter.com/Hres3vwf4Q — Annie Bergeron-Oliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 16, 2022

PM Modi, Xi Jinping greet each other at G-20 dinner in first meet after Galwan clash

However, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was seen standing his ground during a chat with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"In Canada, we believe in free, and open, and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we will disagree on," he said.

Asked about this exchange, Trudeau said "not every conversation is going to be easy but it's extremely important we stand up for the things that are important to Canadians."

Trudeau had raised concerns about Chinese interference in Canadian elections.