Would love to help says Trump on India-China row

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Sep 25: US President Donald Trump hoped on Thursday that India and China would be able to resolve their current border disputes as he reiterated his offer to help the two Asian giants in this regard.

Boxer Rebellion in China and the role Indian soldiers played in crushing it

"I know that China now, and India, are having difficulty, and very very substantial difficulty. And hopefully, they will be able to work that out," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"If we can help, we would love to help," he said.

Hold China accountable for coronavirus pandemic: Donald Trump tells UN

The president's remarks in this regard come days after senior Indian and Chinese military commanders held talks aimed at resolving the months-long standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The two countries agreed to stop sending more troops to their disputed border in the Himalayas.

A "Grand Tamasha" podcast with senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, eminent American expert on India and South Asia Ashley Tellis said the Trump administration has taken a very transparent position of support for India in this crisis.

"And, of course, it is motivated in part by the opportunities to confront China on a grander scale, which sort of makes it part and parcel of the US's own bilateral problems with China. But I think there is something more going on here. And the more is that I do not think the United States had the alternative of doing otherwise."

Donald Trump aims to use UN address to send strong message to China

"That is, Chinese aggression in this instance has been so blatant that the United States could not stand by and either ignore it or not come to India''s defence," said Tellis, the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs.