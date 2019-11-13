World’s most expensive watch: Patek Philippe timepiece with 2 dials, 20 functions, fetches Rs 222 cr

Patek Philippe watch auctioned for USD 31 million

A watch by Swiss luxury brand Patek Philippe piece was sold for a whopping $31 million (Rs 222 crore) at a charity auction, making it the most expensive wristwatch ever auctioned.

Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300A-010:

The Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime reference 6300A-010 is the only one of its kind that will be made in stainless steel. It has two dials (one on the back) and 20 special functions, including a grande and petite sonnerie, a minute repeater, instantaneous perpetual calendar with a four-digit year display, second time zone, and 24-hour and minute subdial. The watch's most unique feature is front and back dials - one salmon coloured, the other black - that can be flipped or reversed.

Why are Patek Philippe watches so expensive?

Swiss luxury watches, Patek Philippe stands at top of the list. The brand is known to for its 'commitment to craft and attention to detail'. The company has been producing the finest quality watches since 1839. The nearly 177 years old brand has grown to be one of the most trusted watch makers, all because of the experience and high-level of expertise passed on from one generation to the next.

The tagline reads, "You never actually own a Patek Philippe. You merely take care of it for the next generation."

What makes the brand even more reliable is their 'lifetime service pledge' which essentially means that any watch, even those made from 1839, can be restored and maintained.

Previous record:

The watch beat the previous record, set by a Daytona Rolex that once belonged to Paul Newman. That piece fetched $17.8 million in 2017.

Paul Newman's Daytona, which sold for nearly $18 million in 2018, once held the record for most expensive wristwatch ever sold. Patek Philippe's Henry Graves Supercomplication, sold for $24 million in 2014, held the record for most expensive timepiece ever sold.