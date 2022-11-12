YouTube
    World's largest eggless cake baked by Sydney's Swaminarayan Mandir

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sydney, Nov 12: The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney has made it to the Australian Book of Records by baking the world's largest eggless cake, which measures 2.4 metres high and 3 meters wide.

    Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell AO, confirmed this in a Twitter post and wrote, "In a world first, #Sydney's BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir has made it to the Australian Book of Records by baking the world's largest eggless cake! The cake, prepared by over 60 volunteers, measures 2.4 mtrs high & 3 mtrs wide."

    Worlds largest eggless cake baked by Sydneys Swaminarayan Mandir

    It took 60 volunteers 4300 hours to prepare that huge cake.

    The cake was made to commemorate his holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj's centennial since birth. The process and record presentation took place at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Sydney, Australia, according to the American book of records' official website.

    Australia: Five Lions briefly escape zoo enclosure in SydneyAustralia: Five Lions briefly escape zoo enclosure in Sydney

    BAPS stands for Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha.

    This cake was displayed as part of Annakut, a mountain of food offered to God on the first day of the Hindu New Year.

    With input from ANI

    Saturday, November 12, 2022, 16:13 [IST]
