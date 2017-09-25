World's ex-heaviest woman Eman Abdul Atti passes away at 37

Eman Abdul Atti, once known as the world's heaviest woman passed away on Monday due to complications from heart disease and kidney dysfunction.

According to the statement released by Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi where they treated Egyptian national said,''Eman Abdul Atti passed away at 4:35 AM on Monday due to "complications from the underlying comorbid conditions, including heart disease and kidney dysfunction".

Earlier on September 9, Eman had celebrated her 37th birthday, surrounded by family and friends.

The 36-year-old had arrived at the Bureej hospital in Abu Dhabi on May 4 to complete her treatment trip. Before the operation, Eman Abdul Atti was bedbound and her weight stood at 500 kgs, according to media reports. She suffered from "a disruption of the glands and elephantiasis disease" causing huge amounts of water to be retained in the body.

OneIndia News