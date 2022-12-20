Won convincingly: Donald Trump says US Capitol riot charges 'fake'

Testimony to the committee also showed how Trump hectored local officials to affect the outcomes of their states' vote in his favor.

Washington, Dec 20: Donald Trump dubbed the congressional committee report on the US Capitol riot as "fake charges" against him as part of an attempt to prevent him from running for the White House again.

"The Fake charges made by the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax #2," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "I WON convincingly."

"This whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was -- a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party," he said.

The House Jan. 6 committee on Monday urged the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump for four different crimes - actions that touch not only the former president's efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election but also his behaviour during last year's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump said in a statement that "these folks don't get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me. What doesn't kill me makes me stronger."

The committee said it amassed substantial evidence that Trump sought to obstruct that process, including by summoning supporters to Washington on the day Congress was meeting and through a relentless but ultimately unsuccessful pressure campaign aimed at getting Vice President Mike Pence to prevent the votes from being certified.

The panel also referred conservative lawyer John Eastman for prosecution on the same statute.

Eastman had devised legal maneuvers to help keep Trump in power, despite being cautioned by others in Trump's orbit that such plans were illegal.

The committee says Trump did exactly that by trying to obstruct the certification of the election despite being told by aides that there was no fraud that could have affected the outcome, by angrily beseeching Pence to delay that certification even though he was told there was no legal basis for him to do so, and by working with others, both inside of government and out, on a "multi-part plan" to stay in power.

The panel also recommended Eastman for prosecution on the same count, noting that a federal judge in California had already concluded in a separate lawsuit that evidence of a criminal conspiracy likely existed.

The committee says other Trump associates engaged in the same conspiracy, though it did not attempt to identify all of them since many refused to cooperate with the panel. But among the names the committee did single out in a summary of its report was Jeffrey Clark, a former senior Justice Department official who had pledged to advance Trump's efforts to undo the presidential election results if named to the position of acting attorney general - that did not happen.

(with agency inputs)

Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 10:47 [IST]