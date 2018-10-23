Woman doesn’t let venue go waste even after her wedding is called off

Tyler (Texas), Oct 23: Destiny always has separate plans for each individual. And this story proves it once again.

Kolbie Sanders, a woman from Tyler in Texas, the United States, was supposed to get married and everything was ready for the grand occasion in her life. However, just a few weeks before D-Day, Sanders's plan fell apart. But she did not want to let the arrangements go waste. So she had a unique idea. She decided to donate the venue and decorations to another couple, a deserving one. She posted her idea on Facebook, inviting applicants.

However, it was not easy for her to find that deserving couple as she was flooded with requests to grant her wedding venue. There was only one way out of it and that was having a lottery.

Also Read | Why the British are not interested in the 'other royal wedding'

Sanders put all the names she received in a bowl and left it to luck to decide the lucky ones. The chit she pulled out had the name of Halie Hipsher, who is also a resident from Tyler and lives at a distance of 30 minutes from Sanders, reported TODAY.

Hipsher got married to Matt Jones at the same venue and Sanders was also present among the invitees.

"I don't think it was a decision I had to make, it kind of just came natural," Sanders told TODAY. "The second I knew it wasn't going to be my wedding anymore, I had asked the venue people if it could make this somebody else's wedding."

Also Read | She has a last wish and her family does everything to ensure that it comes trues

For Hipsher, although it was a rush but she felt lucky as the sudden arrangement enabled her cancer-stricken grandfather attend it. She was also lucky that her sister had tagged her in the Facebook post or she would have missed it.