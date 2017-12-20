Will there be a nuclear war in South Asia: Pakistan says yes

Pakistan which sponsors terror unabated has warned of a possible nuclear war in South Asia. The comments come from Pakistan's top security official Lt Gen (Retd) Naseer Jung Januja who is also the National Security Advisor.

Addressing a seminar on issues of national security in Islamabad, Lt Gen (Retd.) Janjua claimed that India has been stockpiling a range of dangerous weapons and it threatens Pakistan continuously of conventional warfare. "The stability of the South Asian region hangs in a delicate balance, and the possibility of nuclear war cannot be ruled out," he claimed.

The NSA stressed that supporting US forces in the region had given birth to the rise of terrorism inside the country. "As the Taleban grows stronger in Afghanistan, America has started to shift the blame for its failures in the country onto Pakistan," he said.

He also alleged that as part of its policy to counter Chinese influence in South Asia, the US is conspiring against the CPEC along with India. "The US has given India a role in Afghanistan's political process, giving New Delhi priority over Islamabad, and has opposed the CPEC," he said.

He said Pakistan encountered the menace of terrorism only after it started supporting the operations of US-led forces in Afghanistan. "Pakistan has been battling with security problems for the past forty years. Peace in Afghanistan remains our top priority," he said.

OneIndia News