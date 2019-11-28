Will Pak Army chief Bajwa's tenure be extended? All eyes on Pak SC

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Nov 28: Pakistan Supreme Court will take up the case pertaining to the extension of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who's tenure is due to end at midnight of November 28, 2019.

The Imran Khan-led government is working towards the extension of his tenure by a term or three more years.

The army chief will be able to continue his service if the SC decides the case in his favour before November 29.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Asif Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will hear the case today.

Imran Khan through official notification of August 19 granted a three-year extension to General Bajwa, citing "regional security environment".

In an unprecedented move on Tuesday, Chief Justice Khosa suspended the government's order citing legal lacunas. The petition against the powerful army chief's extension was filed by a person named Raiz Rahi.

After the verdict, the Cabinet reportedly amended Section 255 of the Army Rules and Regulations and included the extension of the word in tenure to meet the legal lacuna in the rule.

The Pakistan Army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has wielded upper hand in deciding matters concerning security and foreign policies.

The Pakistan Army is yet to comment on the development.

Gen Bajwa is the second army chief to get full term extension in recent times. Earlier, Gen Ashfaq Pervaiz Kayani was given a full term in 2010.