Why Trump doesn’t want to help some countries ? Find out here

American President Donald Trump

Addressing a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Trump said that the US has been taking care of the military of the wealthy countries but has not been paid back or reimbursed for a tiny fraction.

"We're going to help other countries. But we can't have wealthy, wealthy countries where we take care of their military and we're not reimbursed, or we're reimbursed for a tiny fraction. Can't have that. These are wealthy countries," Trump told his supporters during the rally.

Also Read |North Korea accepts South Korea's peace talk proposal

Trump said that he has reached out the country heads of such nation and raised the issue with them. "I've gone to some of them. I don't know if I should give you names. Who cares? There are plenty of them," he said and then named Japan and South Korea.

Referring to a conversation with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump said he has asked the same to Japan. "Japan is an immensely wealthy nation. They send millions and millions of cars to the United States, and they also build them in the United States. I like them better, by the way. I think they're much nicer," he said.

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

"But I said to Prime Minister Abe, I said, look, we're taking care of your military. We help you a lot with North Korea. They're not sending missiles over Japan. I did that. You're only paying for a percentage of your military. We're doing the rest. You've got to really help us out. It's not fair," he said.

"And he (Abe) looked at me, and he didn't say anything. I said, has anyone ever asked you to do this before? He goes, no," he said amidst laughter.

Also Read |North-South Korea ministers hold talks to resolve standoff

Trump said that similar was the case with South Korea and asked why should the US be paying USD 1 billion for the missile system to defend them.

South Korea president Moon Jae-in

"We have the best people in the world, the best trained -- we have a missile system that costs USD 1 billion. We shoot the missiles down. That's great. South Korea's very wealthy ... They make your Samsung, your LG, they make your ships, they make everything -- they're making a fortune because of us," Trump said.

Also Read |US, South Korea scrap major military exercise again

Trump said that the US has 32,000 soldiers over South Korea that they don't pay for. "They've got to pay," he said.

Demilitarized zone near the border village of Panmunjom

The war between North Korea and South Korea was started from 1950 when North Korea invaded South Korea. United Nations Force led by United States tried to intervene by defending South and advanced into North. Chinese forces had to intervene defending North and shifted the balance of war again which led to the establishment of Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), a buffer zone between both sides.

PTI