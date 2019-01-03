Why isn’t India there, Trump asks on troops in Afghanistan

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 3: Making a larger point that the United States is fighting wars for other countries, US President, Donald Trump asked why isn't India there in Afghanistan.

    US President Donald Trump

    Why isn't India there, why isn't Russia there or why isn't Pakistan there, Trump asked during a live telecast of the opening hour of Cabinet's meeting.

    Why are we there, Trump asked while stating that the US was 6,000 miles away from Afghanistan.

    The US had invaded Afghanistan in 2001 to avenge the 9/11 attacks and also to hunt down the Al-Qaeda which was harboured by the Taliban. The US stayed there and continued to the fight one of the largest wars in history that has lasted 18 years.

    Earlier Trump mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funding a library in Afghanistan while suggesting that it was of no use.

    While stating that he got along with Modi, Trump said the Modi was "constantly telling me he built a library in Afghanistan."

    "You know what that is? That's like five hours of what we spend," Trump said. "And we're supposed to say, 'Oh, thank you for the library.' I don't know who's using it in Afghanistan," Trump said.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 11:54 [IST]
