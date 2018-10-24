Why Britain's dogs are also protesting Brexit

London, Oct 24: On October 7, nearly a thousand dogs and their owners marched on the roads in London demanding an end to Brexit by seeking another voting on the terms of the UK's exit from the European Union (EU).

The protest campaign, named "Wooferendum" was organised to put across the point that pet animals would suffer as a result of the Brexit which is due to take place on March 29 next year for there would a shortage of vets and a rise in costs of pet food. The organisers of the protest campaign said the collapse of the EU pet passport scheme and the end to free movement of workers would spell disaster for over 50 million pets that reside in the UK.

The protest organisers said around half of the vets who start working in the UK each year come from the EU and they constitute a big part of the total number of vets available in the country. Restrictions post Brexit would mean a shortage of the personnel and that could badly hurt animal welfare and health in the UK. Besides, the Brexit would also affect pet food for many of the manufacturers depend on access to the EU's single market.

It was also feared that if Brexit leads to a big financial crisis, then there could be a steep decline in living standards and many people could give up their pets and that would put the shelter houses in a big trouble to find new homes for the abandoned animals.

The UK's political leadership is having a tough time negotiating the Brexit plan after 52 per cent of the people of Britain voted in favour of leaving the EU in a referendum held in June 2016.