Google Doodle, the search giant on Thursday is celebrating the 108th birth anniversary of Chinese-American artist and illustrator Tyrus Wong with a colourful doodle.

The Google doodle which is accompanied by a video shows Tryus' creatives since his childhood and how he kept creating art until his old age.

Wong was born in Wong Gen Yeo, Guangdong Province of China on October 25, 1910. He immigrated to the United States with his father at the age of nine.

Upon graduating, Wong, who also became a talented animator, calligrapher, muralist, and set designer, set out on a impressive career in Hollywood during which he worked on and created some of Disney's most iconic works, including Bambi.

He worked at the Warner Brothers Studios as a production assistant for 26 years. However, the effects of the Chinese Exclusion Act and racism followed throughout his career.

In 2001, Huang Qiyao was awarded the Disney "Legendary Award" for his contribution to "Bee Deer".

Wong died in 2016 at the age of 106 - at which point his talents and contributions to the art world were finally widely recognised.