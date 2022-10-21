UK PM Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in office, successor to be elected next week

Who could replace Liz Truss? Here are the front-runners in race to become next UK PM

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

London, Oct 20: Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday resigned, ending her humiliating tenure at 10 Downing Street on her 45th day in the job following an open revolt against her chaotic leadership.

Her resignation as British PM triggered another leadership race - the second in just four months - for the UK's fractured and demoralized Conservative Party.

The 47-year-old Truss, who quit after just 45 days in office, will stay in charge until her successor is elected by the governing Tory party, with a speeded-up leadership election to be completed by next week.

Graham Brady, a senior Conservative lawmaker who oversees the party's leadership challenges, said each candidate must secure 100 nominations from legislators to run and that the race will conclude by next Friday.

Here's a look at the potential runners and riders:

Rishi Sunak, 42, is seen as a possible frontrunner in that race but a consensus within a divided Tory party remains elusive, with the Opposition Labour Party renewing calls for an immediate general election.

Ousted premier Boris Johnson is said to be considering another go in a race that is unlikely to have a clear choice, with former contenders Penny Mordaunt and Suella Braverman and UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace among the names circulating.

UK PM Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in office, successor to be elected next week

Sunak, who lost out to Truss' now failed tax-cutting agenda in the leadership race last month, is seen as a key contender to step up to the post. But the picture remains extremely uncertain due to deep infighting within Tory ranks.

Loyalists of former prime minister Johnson believe the party should bring him back, given his solid electoral mandate from the 2019 general election. However, Truss' current troubles are themselves reminiscent of how Johnson was dragged out of office and forced to resign in early July amid an open revolt by a growing number of his MPs and ministers.

Other potential contenders include House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Braverman.

The latest turmoil comes a day after Home Secretary Braverman's explosive exit from the Cabinet after admitting a breach of the ministerial code by discussing government policy in private emails and a scathing parting attack on her boss.



For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 1:02 [IST]