YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New York, Jun 25: As the World Health Organisation convenes its emergency committee on Thursday to consider if the spiraling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency, some experts say WHO's decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

    But some experts say the WHO's decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

    WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
    Representational Image

    Declaring monkeypox to be a global emergency would mean the UN health agency considers the outbreak to be an "extraordinary event" and that the disease is at risk of spreading across even more borders, possibly requiring a global response.

    Earlier talking to media persons, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the outbreak of monkey pox is unusual and concerning. For that reason he decided to convene the Emergency Committee under the international health regulations to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern . A statement in this regard will be issued tomorrow .

    Currently 3,417 confirmed Monkeypox cases have been reported across 58 countries and it is rapidly expanding across multiple continents.

    Meanwhile, the World Health Network (WHN) has announced Monkeypox outbreak a pandemic.

    Comments

    More MONKEYPOX News  

    Read more about:

    monkeypox world health organisation

    Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X