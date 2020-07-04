  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China PM Modi in Leh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Who alerted WHO about COVID-19? Not China

    By
    |

    Geneva, July 04: The World Health Organisation in its updated account of the early stages of the Coronavirus said that it was alerted by its own office in China and not by China itself about the first pneumonia case in Wuhan.

    It may be recalled that US President Donald Trump had accused WHO of failing to provide information needed to stem the pandemic. He also accused WHO of being complacent towards China.

    Who alerted WHO about COVID-19? Not China

    WHO had on April 9 published an initial timeline of its communications. This was done in response to criticism of its early response to the outbreak, that has now claimed more than 5 lakh lives world-wide.

    WHO endorses tests by 3 research bodies, including ICMR

    WHO had said then that the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission in the province of Hubei had on December 31 reported caes of pneumonia. However there was no mention of who had intimated it about it.

    However the new chronology published this week indicates that it was the WHO office in China which had on December 31 notified its regional point of contact of a case of viral pneumonia. This was done after a declaration for the media was found on the Wuhan health commission website regarding the issue.

    Following this WHO asked the Chinese authorities on January 1 and 2 for information, following which the information was provided on January 3. On Friday, Michael Ryan, WHO emergencies director told a press conference that countries have 24-48 hours to officially verify an event and provide the agency with additional information about the nature or cause of an event.

    The Chinese agencies immediately contacted WHO as soon as the agency asked to verify the report, Ryan also said.

    More WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION News

    Read more about:

    world health organisation coronavirus china

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue