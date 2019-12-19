White House exudes confidence Donald Trump will pass Senate vote

Washington, Dec 19: Donald Trump has become the third US president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives, setting up a trial in the Senate after three turbulent years, news agency AFP reported.

The House voted on two charges - that the president abused his power and that he had obstructed Congress. Both votes fell along party lines with nearly all Democrats voting for the charges and all Republicans against.

Releasing an official statement on Twitter, the White House said, "Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our Nation."

It accused the Democrats of partisan motives, calling the impeachment "disgraceful".

"The President is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process," the statement added.

Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our Nation. Without a single Republican vote or any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment through the House of Representatives. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 19, 2019

Only two Presidents - Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 - have been impeached in the nation's 243-year history.