What is the UN climate change summit? Why it is important

International

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New York, Sep 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations Climate Action Summit today. The summit comes on the heels of a worldwide Youth Climate Strike on Friday, during which millions of young people demanded faster action to address the climate crisis.

What is the U.N. climate change summit?

The Climate Action Summit is an attempt to kick-start the global campaign against climate change. Participating countries are supposed to continually ratchet down their emissions, and their first plans for doing so must be ironed out next year.

What is the purpose of Climate Summit?

Taking actions that reduce emissions while making sure that no one is left behind. Climate action must be fair for all, support job, health and to protect the most vulnerable.

A Concrete step

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called the leader to come up with concrete, realistic plans to enhance their nationally determined contributions by 2020, in line with reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent over the next decade, and to net zero emissions by 2050.

"I want to hear about how we are going to stop the increase in emissions by 2020, and dramatically reduce emissions to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century," Guterres said.

Why Monday's climate change summit matters

The meet assumes significance as the United States and most other countries remain far from honouring their Paris pledges to reduce heat-trapping emissions enough to prevent catastrophic climate disruption.

Paris Climate Agreement

The Paris Climate Agreement was signed in 2015 and aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

UN climate summit aims to speed up transition to cleaner, greener future

New measures to speed up the transition to clean energy and green economies are among the initiatives to be unveiled during the UN Climate Change Summit today.

Heads of State, representatives from the private sector, and the teenage activist Greta Thunberg are expected in New York to tackle what the UN considers the defining issue of our time.

It is noteworthy that only around 63 nations have been invited to speak at the summit. The US, Brazil and Japan are not speaking at the high-level event.