YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    What exactly is 'Bomb Cyclone', that is threatening United States?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Dec 24: Millions of people in the United States are experiencing bone-chilling cold, blizzards and leaving at least nine people dead, knocking out power to over a million customers, and wrecking holiday plans.

    Airlines cancelled over 5,000 US flights on Friday as massive winter storms snarled airport operations around the United States and frustrated tens of thousands of holiday travellers.

    What exactly is Bomb Cyclone, that is threatening United States?

    This storm looks like it will intensify at twice that rate, said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center told AFP.

    Meteorologists are calling the weather phenomenon a 'bomb cyclone.' But what exactly is a 'bomb cyclone'? Which states are being affected by it?

    Explosive cyclogenesis

    Explosive cyclogenesis (also referred to as a weather bomb, meteorological bomb, explosive development, bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis is the rapid deepening of an extratropical cyclonic low-pressure area, according to wikipedia.

    Damp weather hits normalcy in BengaluruDamp weather hits normalcy in Bengaluru

    The change in pressure needed to classify something as explosive cyclogenesis is latitude dependent. For example, at 60° latitude, explosive cyclogenesis occurs if the central pressure decreases by 24 mbar (hPa) or more in 24 hours.

    This is a predominantly maritime, winter event, but some reports claim that it also occurs in continental settings.

    his process is the extratropical equivalent of the tropical rapid deepening. Although their cyclogenesis is entirely different from that of tropical cyclones, bomb cyclones can produce winds of 74 to 95 mph (120 to 155 km/h), the same order as the first categories of the Saffir-Simpson scale, and yield heavy precipitation. Even though only a minority of the bombs become so strong, some weaker ones have also caused significant damage.

    Comments

    More CYCLONE News  

    Read more about:

    cyclone united states

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X