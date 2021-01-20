YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'We will be back in some form': Donald Trump leaves White House

    By
    |

    Washington, Jan 20: US President Donald Trump said he will be "back in some form", in his final address as the 45th president of the United States of America.

    "This has been an incredible four years," Trump said in brief remarks to staff, supporters and members of his family gathered at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

    Donald Trump
    Donald Trump

    "We've accomplished so much together," he said. "I will always fight for you.

    "We will be back in some form." "I hope they [Democrats] don't raise your taxes. If they do, I told you so," Donald Trump said. He went on to add, "You are amazing people. This is a great, great honour. It is my greatest honour and privilege to have been your president. We will be back in some form."

    Addressing the crowd, First Lady Melania Pence said, "Being your first lady was my greatest honour."

    More US ELECTIONS News

    Read more about:

    us elections donald trump

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 19:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X