'We will be back in some form': Donald Trump leaves White House

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Jan 20: US President Donald Trump said he will be "back in some form", in his final address as the 45th president of the United States of America.

"This has been an incredible four years," Trump said in brief remarks to staff, supporters and members of his family gathered at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

"We've accomplished so much together," he said. "I will always fight for you.

"We will be back in some form." "I hope they [Democrats] don't raise your taxes. If they do, I told you so," Donald Trump said. He went on to add, "You are amazing people. This is a great, great honour. It is my greatest honour and privilege to have been your president. We will be back in some form."

Addressing the crowd, First Lady Melania Pence said, "Being your first lady was my greatest honour."