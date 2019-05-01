  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'We welcome UNSC move to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist': France

    By
    |

    Paris, May 01: France Wednesday welcomed the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN, saying the decision signalled the successful realisation of efforts to ban him.

    We welcome UNSC move to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist: France

    In a huge diplomatic victory for India, the UN designated Pakistan-based JeM chief Azhar as a 'global terrorist' after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him.

    Masood Azhar declared terrorist by UN: Big diplomatic victory for India]

    "For many years now, French diplomacy has been relentlessly pleading for sanctioning Mr Azhar, head of the terrorist group responsible, notably, for the Pulwama attack last February," a spokesperson of France's Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs said.

    The official said, "This decision taken at the United Nations Security Council signals the successful realisation of our efforts."

    France also said it remained mobilised at all levels and all fora to take effective measures against terrorism.

    In application of its Monetary and Financial Code, France had adopted national sanctions against Azhar on March 15.

    A UNSC designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo.

    China removed its hold on the proposal, which was moved by France, UK and the US in the Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM.

    A veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council, China was the sole hold-out in the 15-nation body on the bid to blacklist Azhar, blocking attempts by placing a "technical hold" and asking for "more time to examine" the proposal.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MASOOD AZHAR News

    Read more about:

    masood azhar france

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 20:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue