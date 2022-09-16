Aware of India’s position, concerns on Ukraine conflict: Putin tells PM Modi

Samarkand, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). It is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year.

Putin said that his country too wants to end the war against Ukraine as soon as possible. His comments came at a bilateral discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan.

"I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine & also about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there," Putin told PM Modi.

"Unfortunately, just the opposing side, the leadership of Ukraine, announced its rejection of the negotiating process, and stated that it wants to achieve its goals by military means, on the battlefield," Putin said.

It is learnt that the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.

India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has been pushing for resolution of the crisis through dialogue.

The SCO - which also includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - was set up in 2001 as a political, economic and security organisation to rival Western institutions.

Story first published: Friday, September 16, 2022, 20:22 [IST]